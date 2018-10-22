Seit Juli diesen Jahres ist der Wurm drin. Bloomberg meldete damals einen 23%-Absacker bei den verkauften Einheiten. 25.900 Einheiten wurden im Vorjahresmonat verkauft. Aber nur noch 20.000 im Juli 18.

Schauen wir uns einzelnen Monate an (Juni – Sept 18):

Bereits im Sommer hieß es zu den Gründen seitens Daimler USA:

“July sales were impacted by a number of factors, resulting in a temporary dealer inventory shortfall relating to our changeover to model year 2019,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We also experienced a mainframe outage which affected our dealers’ ability to conduct business during the busiest week of the month. The IT recovery is nearing completion, and we are working closely with our customers and dealers to help alleviate any inconvenience resulting from the model year 2019 delays. While we expect to replenish our inventory levels in the fall, these developments will likely have a negative impact on sales in the coming months.”

Und zum aktuellen Berichtsmonat: “Customer demand remains consistently strong, but our inventory levels are still impacted by delays in availability of many of our most popular 2019 models,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect increased availability throughout October and for the remainder of the year.”

Man muss sich das vorstellen: Die Nachfrage sei konsistent hoch, aber man könne schlichtweg nicht liefern. Sagt Daimler, die als einer der ältesten Automobilbauer im Grunde ihren Laden im Griff haben sollten. Welcher Planungsteufel da wen geritten hat und welchen Anteil daran die Stuttgarter Zentrale spielt, wissen wir nicht. Aber es ist deutlich zu sehen, dass Mercedes in allen Bereichen mit wenigen Ausnahmen komplett abgeraucht ist. Die Entwicklung wird in den USA weiter zu beobachten sein.