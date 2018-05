Duplex was announced at Google IO, the companies annual developer conference, it’s a new technology that enables Google’s machine intelligence powered virtual assistant to take a phone call and have a natural conversation with a human. During the keynote the AI-powered assistant mimicked human speech, we know the demo was clearly pre-recorded. This didn’t stop anyone from being super impressed. The audience didn’t know before the demo began that neither of the voices that initiated the calls belonged to a human. They were bots, dispatched through Google Assistant and activated through a back-end system. In the first demo, a woman calls a hair salon, where another woman answers the phone; the two go back and forth for approximately a minute before they figure out a time that works for a hair appointment. #google #ai #MachineLearning #technews #tech #googleai #ArtificialIntelligence #googleio #googleio2018

A post shared by Mobilegeeks (@mobilegeeksblog) on May 9, 2018 at 1:14am PDT