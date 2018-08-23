Ein Konferenzhinweis:

Am 04. und 05.09. steigt die SHIFT in Koop mit der IFA-Messe und der Genfer Autoshow. Also direkt zur IFA-Messe. Es handelt sich hierbei um eine tech-orientierte Konferenz rund um automobile Themen. Die Konferenz wird über Keynotes, Impulsvorträge und Workshops aufgebaut.

Und der Inhalt?

Zitat:

„Panels will explore topics such as:

Trust me, I’m an autonomous car: How can self-driving cars (re)-gain trust?

Integrated mobility: the urban-rural divide

Building cars around passengers, not drivers

It wasn’t my fault, honest: insuring next-generation vehicles

The event will look beyond technological breakthroughs and investigate whether consumers are ready for the change ahead. Will drivers and passengers see transport disruption as a threat or an opportunity? Will new technologies make driving more complex, or less? What happens when drivers become passengers? And are people ready to switch from owning a car to subscribing to mobility experiences?“

Wer Interesse hat und Tickets haben möchte, bekommt über den Code „MobGeek19“ einen Nachlass von 11%:

Zur IFA ist natürlich auch MobileGeeks dabei ;)