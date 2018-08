A few days ago I noticed the MSM unleashed a campaign on #Qanon

These are the articles that first came out and marked the beginning of a global campaign to smear #MAGA @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Trump supporters.

See more below. pic.twitter.com/HqieOtJK6p

— 2ndfor1st (@2ndfor1st) August 3, 2018