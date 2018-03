Apple: Wer hatte die Idee für iPhone und iPod? Na Moby natürlich

Hahaha, I saw a news item earlier wherein I claimed to have invented the iPod and iPhone. Hahaha, I may be delusional, but I'm not that delusional. Here's what happened, in 1998 or 1999 I was having dinner at Native Foods by UCLA with my friend Jimmy who worked at @apple . Apple had released iTunes, but not the iPod, and I simply told him that Apple needed to release an MP3 player because all of the other MP3 players in the market were terrible. Then a couple of years later I was brought to a hotel room in New York and handed one of the first iPods, and was told "Steve wanted you to have this". I played around with it for a while and said "you do know that at some point this will be a phone and camera, too", at which the Apple employees laughed at me… so I don't think that I had any role in inventing the iPod for the iPhone, I think I just simply saw the obvious, where technology was going. Oh, they videotaped me at the hotel room and I think it's on YouTube somewhere…Again, I may be utterly delusional but I don't think I had any role in inventing either of these devices..hahaha.

