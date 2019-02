View this post on Instagram

That's right! You're using a Mercedes Benz as a Mario Kart controller! Brakes Pedals and steering wheel are used to control your go kart in a Mario like environment! The interior lights change color from red to green to kick off your race and the air vents even turn on when you accelerate! Such a cool concept that we hope we'll see in cars soon! It'll make waiting for the kids to come out of the movies fun!