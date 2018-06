Codename „Bonito“: Mittelklasse-Pixel-Smartphone von Google kommt 2019

As noted by @arbycalzone Google's SDM710 device indeed does have a "fishy" codename, being called "Bonito": https://t.co/gvDHgYq1nj which _PERFECTLY_ fits the mid-range orientation – Wikipedia says: "Bonitos are a tribe of medium-sized, ray-finned predatory fish…" :) https://t.co/G95tImjfEz

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 4, 2018