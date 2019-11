FedEx’s autonomer Lieferroboter wird aus New York verbannt

First of all, @FedEx, never get a robot to do a New Yorker’s job. We have the finest workers in the world.

Second of all, we didn’t grant permission for these to clog up our streets. If we see ANY of these bots we’ll send them packing. https://t.co/XxJIrIW9vr

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 23, 2019