Wow! The new interpreter mode of the Google Assistant works flawlessly! Just give it a shot by saying "Ok Google! Help me speak Chinese"

It can already handle 40 languages and I just tried it with some friends in Taiwan. They were all blown away! pic.twitter.com/aJgpVQboPm

— Sascha Pallenberg 潘賞世 (@sascha_p) December 13, 2019