Hobbit-Haus selber bauen: Nicht nur für Halblinge

View this post on Instagram

You Tube: A Hobbit House Story. Meredith, a friend of my son Terence, made this video for me. Check it out if you have a minute. Share with a friend if you like it. Thanks! #passivehouse #jrrtolkien #lotr #ahobbithousestory #tolkien #thehobbit #architecture #art #artist #artistic #garden #greenhome #greenhouse #greenenergy #hobbiton #hobbithole #hobbithouse #lordoftherings #middleearth #shire #bilbo #friendsofmiddleearth #frodo