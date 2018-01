@anshelsag with with Sony AIBO robot dog! #Sony revives pet #AI project with updated AIBO #robot #dog. #AIBO is billed as a #pet that behaves like a real dog using #ArtificialIntelligence (AI) to learn and interact with its owner and surroundings. The upgrade sees AIBO equipped with new sensing and movement #technologies as well as far more advanced AI backed by #cloudcomputing to develop the dog's personality. Sales begin in #Japan in January for 198,000 yen or $1739

