Na wenn das mal nicht eine Bescherung aus dem Land des Weihnachtsmannes ist. Frisch aus Espoo, Finnland kommt die Nachricht, dass Nokia Apple in Europa und den USA verklagt. Es sollen mal wieder Patentrechte verletzt, bzw. angebotene Lizensierungsverfahren nicht angenommen worden sein. Es hoert also nicht auf, nein, offensichtlich geht es jetzt noch einmal richtig los, denn Nokia zieht hier wirklich umfangreiche Patente ran.

Nokia fuehrt hier zum einen seine Aufkaeufe von NSN (2013) und Alcatel-Lucent (2016) ins Feld und beruft sich u.a. auch auf deren Patentportfolios, die auf einem R&D Investment von ueber 115 Milliarden Euro aufbauen. Zehntausenden Patenten wurde so in den letzten 20 Jahren stattgegeben und nun hat Nokia offensichtlich vor, diese gegenueber Apple geltend zu machen. Spannend an diesem ganzen Prozedere ist vor allen Dingen, dass es diverse Lizensierungsabkommen zwischen den beiden Firmen gibt, aber Apple, zumindest nach Aussagen Nokias, seit 5 Jahren saemtliche Angebote fuer eine weitere Lizensierung ablehnt.

32 Patente soll Apple verletzen und dazu gehoeren dann Display-, UI-, Software-, Antennen-, Chipset- und Video Codec-Verfahren. Um das mal auf den Punkt zu bringen… so ziemlich alles was man benoetigt, um ein Smartphone oder Tablet auf den Markt zu bringen.

Erinnert zuweilen an die Patentschlacht zwischen Apple und Samsung, denn da haben die Koreaner ja auch die ganz grosse Keule rausgeholt. Mit einer gewissen Genugtuung verweise ich immer wieder gerne darauf, dass meine Analysen zum Apple vs Samsung Patentstreit, letztendlich ins Schwarze getroffen haben. Gegen den Trend in den Medien und vor allen Dingen in den Kommentarspalten. Apple hat auf breiter Front die Patenthoheit auf generische Prozesse verloren und das gesamte Android-Oekosystem, sowie die weltweite Entwickler-Community gingen gestaerkt aus dieser Schlacht hervor. Apple war demaskiert worden und befand sich in illustrer Gesellschaft von diversen Patent-Trollen wieder.

Und genau das wirft Cupertino nun Nokia vor und wirft ihnen vor, dass es die Finnen abgelehnt haetten, ihre Patente unter fairen Bedingungen auszulizensieren:

Apple is about innovation and our teams are dedicated to making the best products on earth. We respect intellectual property and we’ve always been willing to pay a fair price to secure the rights of patents covering technology in our products. Unfortunately, Nokia has refused to license their patents on a fair basis and is now using the tactics of a patent troll to attempt to extort money from Apple by applying a royalty rate to Apple’s own inventions they had nothing to do with. We are standing up for inventors everywhere by fighting this flagrant anticompetitive practice Apple Sprecher gegenueber Techcrunch

Das muss man sich mal auf der Zunge zergehen lassen. Die Firma, die geklaute Patente wie „Slide to Unlock“ oder „Pinch to Zoom“ in ihrem Portfolio hatte und gegen Wettbewerber einsetzte, wirft einer Firma wie Nokia vor ein Patent-Troll zu sein.

Schauen wir doch einfach mal was dabei rauskommt, denn auch die zustaendigen Gerichtsbarkeiten sind alte Bekannte. Duesseldorf, Mannheim und Muenchen stellen fuer Europa „den Ring“. In den USA ist es der „US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas“.

Game on!

Komplette Pressemitteilung

December 21, 2016 at 20:08 (CET +1)

Nokia sues Apple in Europe and the US for infringement of Nokia patents

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced that it has today filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and the US, alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents.

As one of the world’s leading innovators, and following the acquisition of full ownership of NSN in 2013 and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, Nokia now owns three valuable portfolios of intellectual property. Built on more than EUR 115 billion invested in R&D over the past twenty years, our tens of thousands of patents cover many important technologies used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers and similar devices.

Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple’s products.

Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia, said: „Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today’s mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple’s use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights.“

These actions have been filed with the Regional Courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany and the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, with 32 patents in suit across all of the actions, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Nokia is in the process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions.