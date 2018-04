US-Verkehrssicherheit NTSB kritisiert Tesla für erste Stellungnahme

As misguided as that Facebook-Boz “memo” (or more accurately, “wall post”) was, I think Tesla still wins this week’s award for most arrogant and dishonest corporatespeak. This isn’t typical PR smoke and mirrors, it’s outright disinformation https://t.co/HvCccHJhNU

— Dan Nguyen (╯°□°)ノ these are for you mcnulty (@dancow) March 31, 2018