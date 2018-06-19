In einer am Sonntagabend versandten E-Mail informierte der CEO von Tesla, Elon Musk, seine Mitarbeiter über eine Sabotage der Produktionsabläufe im Werk Fremont. Ein mittlerweile identifizierter und zur Rede gestellter Mitarbeiter soll zugegeben haben, dass er aus Verbitterung über eine ausbleibende Beförderung gehandelt habe. In weiteren Ausführungen äußert der CEO die Theorie, dass über die bisher vorliegenden Erkenntnisse hinaus weitaus mehr ans Licht kommen könne, da es “eine lange Liste von Organisationen [gebe], die wollen, dass Tesla stirbt.“

Der Mitarbeiter, den Tesla als Saboteur identifiziert haben will, habe sich unter einem falschen Nutzernamen in die Fertigungssysteme eingeloggt und dort Änderungen an Teslas Produktionssystem vorgenommen, berichtet Musk. Ob und inwieweit diese Änderungen tatsächlich Auswirkungen auf die Produktionsabläufe hatten ließ er offen.

Zudem habe der Mann in ersten Gesprächen gestanden, “große Mengen” sehr sensibler Daten an (in der E-Mail nicht näher genannte) Dritte weitergegeben zu haben.In weiteren Untersuchungen wolle man nun die Hintergründe klären und u.a. herausfinden, ob der Mann tatsächlich – wie angegeben – alleine aus der genannten Motivation heraus gehandelt habe.

Elon Musk persönlich schliesst einen weitaus größeren Sabotageumfang und eventuelle Hintermänner nicht aus. Er erinnert seine Mitarbeiter daran, dass es eine lange Liste von “Organisationen” gebe, die ein Interesse am Untergang von Tesla hätten. Sowohl die bekanntlich von Musk geradezu verachteten “Short-Seller” als auch die Ölindustrie gehörten zu den Interessengruppen, denen die Entwicklungen bei Tesla nicht gefiele.

“As you know, there are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die. These include Wall Street short-sellers, who have already lost billions of dollars and stand to lose a lot more. Then there are the oil & gas companies, the wealthiest industry in the world — they don’t love the idea of Tesla advancing the progress of solar power & electric cars. Don’t want to blow your mind, but rumor has it that those companies are sometimes not super nice. Then there are the multitude of big gas/diesel car company competitors. If they’re willing to cheat so much about emissions, maybe they’re willing to cheat in other ways?” Elon Musk, Tesla

Zudem werfe die Bereitschaft der Hersteller von Fahrzeugen mit Verbrennungsmotoren bei Emissionsmessungen zu betrügen nach Musks Ansicht die Frage auf, ob sie nicht auch in anderen Zusammenhängen betrügen würden.

Die vollständige E-Mail im Wortlaut:

To: Everybody

Subject: Some concerning news

June 17, 2018

11:57 p.m.

I was dismayed to learn this weekend about a Tesla employee who had conducted quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations. This included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties.

The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad. His stated motivation is that he wanted a promotion that he did not receive. In light of these actions, not promoting him was definitely the right move.

However, there may be considerably more to this situation than meets the eye, so the investigation will continue in depth this week. We need to figure out if he was acting alone or with others at Tesla and if he was working with any outside organizations.

As you know, there are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die. These include Wall Street short-sellers, who have already lost billions of dollars and stand to lose a lot more. Then there are the oil & gas companies, the wealthiest industry in the world — they don’t love the idea of Tesla advancing the progress of solar power & electric cars. Don’t want to blow your mind, but rumor has it that those companies are sometimes not super nice. Then there are the multitude of big gas/diesel car company competitors. If they’re willing to cheat so much about emissions, maybe they’re willing to cheat in other ways?

Most of the time, when there is theft of goods, leaking of confidential information, dereliction of duty or outright sabotage, the reason really is something simple like wanting to get back at someone within the company or at the company as a whole. Occasionally, it is much more serious.

Please be extremely vigilant, particularly over the next few weeks as we ramp up the production rate to 5k/week. This is when outside forces have the strongest motivation to stop us.

If you know of, see or suspect anything suspicious, please send a note to [email address removed for privacy] with as much info as possible. This can be done in your name, which will be kept confidential, or completely anonymously.

Looking forward to having a great week with you as we charge up the super exciting ramp to 5000 Model 3 cars per week!

Will follow this up with emails every few days describing the progress and challenges of the Model 3 ramp.

Thanks for working so hard to make Tesla successful,

Elon

via cnbc.vom