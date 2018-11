Superpleite bei Superscreen – Unterstützer gehen leer aus

The Superscreen Kickstarter failure is making me feel more sad than Schadenfreude. It was a real "emperor's new clothes" situation, much like what I experienced at Microsoft that led to the KIN phone getting to market out of the stubbornness of the "vision" of the top executives. https://t.co/GRwUFNdDwl

— Jake Hamby (@jhamby) October 12, 2018