Tesla „Autopilot“: Over-the-Air in den Frontal-Crash?

Yes. Every other system gives you no more than 10-15 seconds before you get a prominent red-themed warning and a sharp audible alarm. They also don’t charge $5k or use “enhanced” nomenclature that on its face implies you can go to the back of the plane while Otto takes over. https://t.co/6RXPa9Vigw

— Dan Edmunds (@Edmunds_Test) April 5, 2018